Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

