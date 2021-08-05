Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Kadant updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KAI stock traded up $12.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,816. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.14. Kadant has a twelve month low of $104.15 and a twelve month high of $194.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

