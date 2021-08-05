Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.00. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Kamada by 143,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 140,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kamada by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $2,134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 56.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

