KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

NYSE KAR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,402,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,954. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 908.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.