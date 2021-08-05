KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.81, but opened at $16.11. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 11,740 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

