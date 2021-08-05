KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KAR. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NYSE:KAR opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after buying an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after buying an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after buying an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after buying an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

