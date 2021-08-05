KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of KBR are almost in line with the industry in the year-to-date period. The company is likely to gain from impressive second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and 3.9%, respectively. Also, the metrics grew 48.7% and 10.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis backed by solid Government Solutions organic growth, strong execution across the business and the acquisition of Centauri. However, the Technology business’ revenues decreased 29.4% year over year due to its exit from commoditized construction services in 2020. Intense competition, volatility of commodity prices and uncertainty in the global market are raising concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.64.

NYSE KBR opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.35 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth $5,464,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $634,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of KBR by 6.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

