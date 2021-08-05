KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of KDDI stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95. KDDI has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

