Keller Group (LON:KLR) PT Raised to GBX 1,300

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

KLR opened at GBX 981 ($12.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 827.32. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 985 ($12.87). The firm has a market cap of £709.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.77.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

