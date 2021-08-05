Keller Group plc (KLR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.60 ($0.16) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 827.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £701.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. Keller Group has a one year low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 985 ($12.87).

Get Keller Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.