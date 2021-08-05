Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,557 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,458.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,976,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman bought 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,329.28.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.98.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFBI. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

