Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $10,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,151.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,980,000 after acquiring an additional 588,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.