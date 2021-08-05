KeyCorp Comments on AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of AME opened at $136.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.73. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

