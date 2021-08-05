KeyCorp Cuts OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target to $10.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target dropped by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 84.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 75.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 58,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 592.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 177,909 shares during the period. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

