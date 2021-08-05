KeyCorp Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $55.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ON. raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,773 shares of company stock valued at $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

