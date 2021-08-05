KeyCorp Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $37.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

