KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 33.35%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 44,776.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 262,004 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

