Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.73

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.73 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 151415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

