Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,326 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBAL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

KBAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

