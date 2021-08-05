Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,499,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

