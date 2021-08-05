Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 4,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,591. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.28 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.