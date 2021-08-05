KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $350.81.

KLAC stock opened at $353.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $6,719,202. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

