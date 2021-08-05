KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KnowBe4 in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

KNBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

KNBE opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.88. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KnowBe4 stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.