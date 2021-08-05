Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.42. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08.
About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.
