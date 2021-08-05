Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.09

Shares of Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as low as $10.42. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.34. Konica Minolta had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.