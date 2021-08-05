Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KEP. downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Nomura downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:KEP opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 163,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

