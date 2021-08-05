Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 2.8% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $127,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,832,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.02. 434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,520. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 377.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

