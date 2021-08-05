Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 13.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.32 and last traded at $2.32. 196,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,169,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $951.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 54.10% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,612,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 873,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after purchasing an additional 866,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

