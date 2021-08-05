Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

KRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kraton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

KRA opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.41. Kraton has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

