Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis Sells 7,761 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $211,487.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.55 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,249,000 after purchasing an additional 498,684 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

