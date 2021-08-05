Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,912. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.