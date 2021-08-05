Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38, reports. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

