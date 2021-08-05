Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38, reports. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion.

OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $102.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

