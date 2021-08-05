Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.18 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 140,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,761. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

