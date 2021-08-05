Kusama Price Reaches $212.76 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Kusama has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $122.34 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $212.76 or 0.00540201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00099329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00143231 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,299.57 or 0.99781828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.14 or 0.00845852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

