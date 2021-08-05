L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 2.09%.

NASDAQ FSTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 64,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $194.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSTR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.