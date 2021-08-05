Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) dropped 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 80,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 30,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

