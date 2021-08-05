Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Lamar Advertising also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.83 EPS.

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,719. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

