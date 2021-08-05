Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Purchases $147,666.15 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $21,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

