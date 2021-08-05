Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Purchases $147,666.15 in Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Lamb Weston stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $110,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth $21,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
