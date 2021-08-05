Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 143,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 141.78% and a positive return on equity of 124.89%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

