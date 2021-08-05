Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%.

LPI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.18. 46,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,004. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $758.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPI. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

