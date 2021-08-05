Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. 963,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,601. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 141.54, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.41.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,630,454. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

