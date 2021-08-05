LCX Market Capitalization Hits $40.04 Million (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, LCX has traded 73.7% higher against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00061264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.92 or 0.00944435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00095989 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043618 BTC.

About LCX

LCX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

