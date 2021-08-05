Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.900 EPS.

NYSE:LEG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 845,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,101. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

