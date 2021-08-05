LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $58.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of LMAT opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $359,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $129,284,234.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,240 shares of company stock worth $4,139,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

