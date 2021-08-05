LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $58.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on LMAT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.
Shares of LMAT opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $27.91 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.83.
In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $359,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at $129,284,234.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares in the company, valued at $121,078,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,240 shares of company stock worth $4,139,781 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
