Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 35,382 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $15.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.598 dividend. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

