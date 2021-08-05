Lesa Sroufe & Co Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

