Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Leslie’s stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

