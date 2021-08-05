Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Level One Bancorp from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

LEVL stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24. Level One Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $206.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after buying an additional 129,496 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after purchasing an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

