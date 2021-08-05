Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Trading Down 1.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) shares dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 66,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 219,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

LGDTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Liberty Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

