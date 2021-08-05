Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Cut to $15.50

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,784,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,100,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

