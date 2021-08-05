Liberum Capital Boosts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 1,455

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,455 ($19.01) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of YouGov from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get YouGov alerts:

YOU opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.00. YouGov has a 52-week low of GBX 809 ($10.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,320 ($17.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,187.54.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.